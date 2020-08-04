GREAT FALLS - Keeping up with local businesses we dive into one family who made the move from India to great falls to be with family and start their restaurant.
While the owners are not from India they did spend a lot of time they're on their second mission trip and during this time and opportunity to be closer to family and move to Montana, presented itself and was too good to pass up. Owner of firehouse steamers Dean Grundy has been to a lot of places and seen a lot of things he even spent over 30 years as a fireman in California. So retiring to be with family and live in Montana has been nothing short of awesome. But as he got used to retired life he felt a new calling and began putting in the work to open firehouse steamers. These plans went into action before the coronavirus really hit and once it did dean took full advantage by isolating himself with the store so he could keep working and make this new dream a reality and now it’s been open and successful since June.
“It doesn’t come easy if you want to make a great tasting hot dog you got to start with the right ingredients and you got to take input I took a lot of input I made a few dogs the wrong way before I started making them the right way and honestly the young people that I’ve got working here they have continued to give me input and make this place better,” said Dean Grundy, Owner
Dean told us there may be no secret to the perfect hot dog but, thanks to his family, friends, and the community he serves, they have found something even better.
Dean told us one of the coolest things about having this new business is getting to spend the mornings with his wife baking and prepping the food for the day.