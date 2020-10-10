AUGUSTA- A fire at the Bunkhouse Inn in Augusta had US-287 closed Saturday.
The Augusta Montana Area Chamber of Commerce says they are unaware of the extent of the damages, however, their hearts are heavy for the Bunkhouse Inn.
“While we’re always grateful for our community, today we’re feeling especially grateful for the many people who came together to fight this fire, including our volunteer fire department, local residents, ranchers and farmers, our friends from nearby Hutterite colonies and more,” The Augusta Montana Area Chamber of Commerce wrote on their Facebook. “They worked swiftly to ensure the fire didn’t spread anywhere else in town.”
Choteau and Fairfield fire crews were dispatched to the fire which is still active as of 3:30 pm Saturday.
