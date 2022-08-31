GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Smoke may be visible in Great Falls from a new fire that is being reported in Cascade County, east of the Smith River.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is 25 acres large and is between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District. A closure order is forthcoming.
At this time, five engines, a 1 Type 1 helicopter, a 1 type 3 helicopter, a 1 VLAT and 3 LATs are responding.
People are asked to avoid the area and not to use drones near wildfires.
