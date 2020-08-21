GREAT FALLS - Fire officials are announcing Cascade County is entering stage one fire restrictions throughout the county due to dry weather conditions effective at 12:01 p.m. Friday.
“The County remains under high fire danger conditions due to extended hot temperatures and a general lack of moisture. We’ve had very warm to hot days with the warm temperatures holding into the late evening. This warm weather, coupled with the lack of rainfall and low relative humidity, necessitate Stage One Fire Restrictions until further notice,” Cascade County Fire Warden Brad Call says in a Facebook post shared by Cascade County Disaster & Emergency Services (CCDE).
Under stage one fire restrictions CCDE says the following in their Facebook post:
- Open burning is banned
- The county is only allowing campfires in established recreation sites or improved sites where there are fire rings
- The county is banning smoking outside buildings, enclosed vehicles and areas at least 3-feet in diameter away from burnable materials
- The county is only allowing campers to use cooking devices with liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be shut off.
- The county is banning all fireworks and exploding targets
Calls reminds the public burning waste in barrels is also not allowed. Call says in the Facebook post he is working with City Fire Departments and Rural Volunteer Fire Chiefs, and will plan to review the fire conditions every week to decide when it's appropriate to end fire restrictions.