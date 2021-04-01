GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Strong winds are sweeping parts of north/central Montana. Last weekend a grass fire in browning quickly burned 25-thousand acres due to strong winds. Now, a wildfire prevention website is sharing steps you can take to be prepared.
According to readyforwildfire.org, anyone performing controlled burns should get their permits, know their limits, and be aware of 'permissive burn days' for safety. Burning piles are recommended to be no larger than four by four feet. People should keep a steady water supply and shovel close to the area where you're burning and don't burn any trash.
They're also advising us to make sure our cars are in good shape to prevent fires in the event of an accident.