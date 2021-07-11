Fire truck

CUT BANK, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a fire at the old Glacier Motel in Cut Bank early Sunday morning.

The Cut Bank Volunteer Fire Department and several retirees from Shelby and Del Bonita were called to the fire around 1:45 am the Cut Bank Pioneer Press reports.

As of Saturday morning, flames have been mostly contained according to the report.

People are asked to stay out of the area and let firemen work.

