...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A WINDS SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 80s to low 90s. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph...shifting to the north tonight. A period of gusty north winds is likely early this evening across north-central Montana due to a Canadian frontal passage and possible thunderstorm outflow. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The hot temperatures combined with low humidity and gust winds could create difficult conditions on any fire today. In addition, isolated thunderstorms are possible across areas south of the Elkhorns and Big Belts as well as near the Canadian border this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&