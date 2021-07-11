...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
WINDS SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117,
AND 118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 80s to low 90s.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph...shifting
to the north tonight. A period of gusty north winds is likely
early this evening across north-central Montana due to a Canadian
frontal passage and possible thunderstorm outflow.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS...The hot temperatures combined with low humidity and
gust winds could create difficult conditions on any fire today.
In addition, isolated thunderstorms are possible across areas
south of the Elkhorns and Big Belts as well as near the Canadian
border this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&