HEART BUTTE, Mont. - A fire was reported south of Highway 2, 2.5 miles west from the Badger Cabin admin site.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports the fire is burning in Pondera County and is estimated to be 30 acres large.
Resources are working on structure protection of the admin cabin site, and fire management is considering suppression actions to protect values at risk in the vicinity of the Blackfeet Reservation and Highway 2.
There are fire footprints from 2007 and 2017 near the fire which will provide opportunities for fire management since fuels in these footprints are less dense and suppression actions are most likely to be effective according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Hikers are advised that a detour through this section of Continental Divide Trail may be required as the situation evolves.
