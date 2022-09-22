GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions put in place for Cascade County in August due to increased fire danger and high winds have been rescinded.
A release from the Cascade County Commission Office says the pattern of unusually high temperatures and extreme blowing and gusting winds across Cascade County have lessened.
“The majority of Cascade County’s partner agencies and rural Fire Chiefs, along with Cascade County’s Disaster and Emergency Services Director concur in their belief that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are no longer warranted. Consequently, Chairman Briggs issued a Resolution rescinding Cascade County’s Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective immediately,” the release said.
