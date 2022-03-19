CHOUTEAU, Mont. - A fire that had departments from across Teton County was contained Saturday night.
The City of Choteau announced just before 10:00 pm Saturday night that the fire had been contained, and that outlying entities were returned home.
As of Sunday morning, Forest Service crews are on scene and the main concern for the day is increased winds.
The Choteau Ancantha reports a barn was destroyed and a residence and outbuildings were threatened by the fire.
Donations were brought in Saturday afternoon to feed crews on scene and everyone was fed before being sent to their home stations.
