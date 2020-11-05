AUGUSTA- A fire broke out in chopped hay on a ranch Thursday morning.
Fairfield Volunteer Firefighter Ian Goetz tells us the fire sparked in chopped hay in Broken O Ranch around 6:00 am Thursday morning due to warm conditions and breezy winds.
Water was ineffective in fighting the fire, so firefighters are letting the burnt hay bales burn out and are keeping an eye on them, especially with strong winds expected throughout the day.
Earlier, the fire jumped and sparked another fire down the road a mile, however, that fire has since been contained.
At this time, firefighter’s biggest fear is winds changing direction to the north and fire using dry grass as fuel.
Fairfield, Augusta and Choteau first responders assisted with the fire.
At this time there are no road closures, but firefighters are asking people to not stop and watch if they are driving through the area.
Depending on the weather efforts to keep the fire from spreading may go into tomorrow, and crews are ready to rotate as needed Goetz tells us.