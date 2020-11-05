Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA AND EASTERN TETON. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR ADDITIONAL WEATHER INFORMATION, CHECK OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GREATFALLS. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR AMELIA BROOKS, A WHITE 22 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, 220 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES, BROWN HAIR THAT CHANGES TO BLONDE HALFWAY DOWN, AND BRACES. AMELIA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE OCTOBER 13TH WHEN SHE LEFT ON FOOT FROM A RESIDENTIAL AREA IN BILLINGS, MONTANA. SHE HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND IS KNOWN TO USE DRUGS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT AMELIA, PLEASE CALL BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 657 8460.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 10 TO 20 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 24 INCHES POSSIBLE IN NORTH FACING SLOPES AND WHERE SNOW BANDING OCCURS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL RATES FROM LATE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COULD APPROACH 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY SATURDAY NIGHT, REMAINING STRONG AND GUSTY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE FALLING AND OR FALLEN SNOW COULD MAKE SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN