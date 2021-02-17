GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Help is one step closer to being on the way for homeowners living near one Central Montana fire station that was forced to close last year.
What started as a planned repair of sewer lines turned into a much bigger problem for Great Falls Fire Rescue’s (GFFR) Fire Station Four, but after nearly a year of renovations, crews are close to getting you the help you need quicker.
“They found that the lateral lines were extensively corroded,” GFFR Fire Chief Jeremy Jones said while describing one of the problems contractors came across when making their repairs in spring 2020. Others included black mold and water damage.
Jones says these problems had to be remediated as soon as they learned about them. As a result, Station Four’s closure lasted much longer than expected, with plenty of money going to repairs.
“The last phase was bid at $217,000 and that’s what was awarded. We’ve spent approximately $65 to $70,000 before that,” he said.
During all this, crews operated out of Fire Station One (105 9th St S). This lowered response times downtown and around the surrounding area, but this also increased those for the Fox Farm area, especially during peak hours of the day.
“I’d say that’s easily the case, three to five minutes if not even a little more of a delay,” Jones said.
After over $200,000 and all that time, in a city commission meeting, Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon said repair work’s still on schedule.
“[GFFR] is hoping to take occupancy of the station by the end of next week,” Doyon said in the Zoom meeting. “[It’s] good news for that station and for the neighbors out on the west side.”
Once it's ready, the station’s upgrades, like mold cleanup and a fresh coat of paint, will bring it up to date for crews in the area and allow them to respond quicker to emergency needs within the Fox Farm area.
Doyon said the station should fully open to the public in early March.