GREAT FALLS - Fire station four in great falls is still out of commission as repairs on the station have uncovered more issues, prolonging the project even more.
But what can the community expect in terms of response times?
Five minutes is the increase they are facing right now for responses in the station four areas with the crew operating out of station 1 located downtown.
Back in January, a plan with two years of preparation was put into motion to begin updating the fire stations here in Great Falls.
However, when you begin to tear into a half a century old building you are bound to find some surprises like busted pipes, molding cabinets, and black mold and to top it off the locker room area needs a full revamp to become ADA compliant.
These discoveries have now caused what was supposed to be a two-month long project into six months and counting.
“It is frustrating for that fact, not only for our department but for the city and I’m sure for the neighborhood that this station maintains we are trying to do everything we can to expedite the process but we are limited on contractors and having people bid the project, that kind of stuff there are some things that are completely out of our control,” said Jeremy Jones, Interim Fire Chief
The project is now on a rebid with the original budget for this project was placed at two hundred and twenty thousand dollars the city and GFFR are hoping to stay within that budget.
Right now, there is not a set finish date and the project has already spent about 80 thousand of its original budget.