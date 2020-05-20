GREAT FALLS- Since repair work at Fire Station 4 began in January of this year, several issues have been discovered.
According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the contractor discovered that lateral lines needed to be replaced in addition to the main sewer lines.
Black mold was also discovered in the department kitchen, along with extensive water damage, and the station’s bathrooms were found to be in a similar situation.
Mold remediation and large scale remodeling was needed in these areas to meet current code requirements.
The City will rebit the additional items to contain costs due to the additional issues discovered during the maintenance work.
Station 4 is remaining closed until further notice due to the issues as well.
The crew from Station 4 will continue to respond from Station 1.