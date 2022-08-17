GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A detached garage caught on fire in Great Falls Tuesday night.
Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a press release crews were able to quickly manage the fire, located on Nineteenth Avenue Northwest; however, there was a big overhaul--crews needed to make sure the fire was totally out.
GFFR said in the release the fire was labor-intensive with the amount of overhaul and heat.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental throwing away of smoking materials.
