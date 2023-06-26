UPDATE: 10:19 a.m.
Firefighters were able to put out the house fire in the 1400 block of 14th Street South Monday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post the fire was put out before spreading to homes next door.
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is responding to a structure fire in the 1400 block of 14th Street South Monday morning.
GFFR asked in a Facebook post for people to avoid the area.
