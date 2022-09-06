Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is in Effect... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 11AM MDT 9/6/2022 This alert will be updated again at 11AM MDT 9/6/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Butte, Hamilton, Helena, and Lewistown are Unhealthy As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Libby, Malta, Missoula, Sidney, Thompson Falls are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 90s to lower 100s. * WINDS...West 25 to 40 mph, with gusts near 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme fire weather conditions are looking likely on Wednesday. Any existing fires or new fires will likely be extreme difficult or impossible to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&