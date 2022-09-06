...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality is in Effect...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality
alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Fergus,
Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark,
Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow
counties in effect until 11AM MDT 9/6/2022 This alert will be
updated again at 11AM MDT 9/6/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient
Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Butte, Hamilton, Helena, and
Lewistown are Unhealthy
As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Dillon,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups
As of 0800 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, Libby, Malta,
Missoula, Sidney, Thompson Falls are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend
that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and
children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west
central Montana.
* WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116,
117, AND 118...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight MDT
Wednesday night.
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 90s to lower 100s.
* WINDS...West 25 to 40 mph, with gusts near 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and
erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme fire weather conditions are looking likely on
Wednesday. Any existing fires or new fires will likely be extreme
difficult or impossible to contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.