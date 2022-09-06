Fire Generic - Vault

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue extinguished two structure fires over Labor Day weekend. 

The first fire broke out at a dock house on Riverview Court the early morning of Sept. 3. 

GFFR said in a release no one was inside of the dock house during the fire.

Firefighters questioned the sturdiness of the dock house due to it being over the river--they took defensive measures.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures, and they put out small fires that spread to trees in the area.

The cause of this fire is undetermined.

---

GFFR responded to another structure fire a few hours later on Central Avenue West--a mattress was on fire in one of the units.

Firefighters put out the fire before it spread to other units in the building.

GFFR said in the release officials determined the fire started by a cigarette being left by a pillow--the cause was ruled unintentional.

The fire did not leave anyone hurt nor displaced.

News For You