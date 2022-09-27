The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - "Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires between yesterday afternoon and early this morning, these fires are currently under investigation. The first fire was a fire that occurred in discarded furniture located next to two dumpsters. This fire took place at 1717 9th Ave S. at 4:09 pm. The furniture was a total loss and there was minor damage to the dumpsters. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
The second fire occurred at 12:30 am this morning in an older style bumper pull camper. This fire occurred near 13th St. and 7th Ave S. The camper is a total loss. There was no damage to nearby structures or vehicles. No injuries resulted from this fire."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.