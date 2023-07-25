GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A fire at a laundry company in Great Falls is under investigation Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to National Laundry at 700 Crescent Circle at 11:05 p.m. Monday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) said in a Facebook post there was smoke and fire when they arrived.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, and another crew worked to ventilate the building.
The degree of damage to National Laundry is unknown.
GFFR said there is more information to come.
