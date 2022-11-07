The following is a press release from Great Falls Fire Rescue:
GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires.
The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.
The second fire occurred at 5510 Fox Farm Rd. This fire was caused by hot ashes from a chimney firebox that were removed and carried outside. Before the contents of the firebox could be properly disposed of, the wind blew hot embers in the area of a wooden deck. These embers then caught the deck on fire, as well as, the exterior wood siding. The fire progressed from the exterior into an interior wall where GFFR was able to extinguish the fire. There was minor structural damage from the fire and there were no injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.