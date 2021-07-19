GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two fires occurred over the weekend in Great Falls.
Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a release the first fire happened at the Royal Motel at 1300 Central Avenue Friday in a trash can in a motel room.
GFFR said the fire was small and was caused by someone improperly throwing away smoking materials. The motel room received mostly smoke damage due to the fire. No one was injured.
The second fire happened in a laundry room at a residence on the 1000 block of Eleventh Street NW Sunday. GFFR said the four people in the residence escaped the fire, and one person was assessed for smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross offered services to the residents.
GFFR said they determined the cause of the fire was purposefully set.
GFFR is investigating this fire with the Great Falls Police Department.