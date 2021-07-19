Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous heat, with afternoon highs of 95 to low 100s, and overnight lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Liberty, Toole, Broadwater and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114 AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * LIGHTNING... * IMPACTS...Gusty and erratic outflows developing from high-based scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning in some areas. * THUNDERSTORMS...A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms over the Red Flag Warning area. Wetting rain will become more likely with storms Monday evening but the increase in lightning activity following recent heat and dry fuels could lead to new fire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow gusts over 40 mph possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&