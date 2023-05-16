Firefighters to do training at the Baatz building in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firefighters will be doing a training simulation on the Baatz building at 400 Second Avenue S in Great Falls Tuesday through Friday.
The Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) said in a Facebook post the training will include ladders, pull hose lines, rescue training manikins and live smoke simulation in the building while keeping many historical parts in the exterior and interior.
The training simulation was made possible by NeighborWorks Great Falls.
GFFR is asking the public to keep out of the area to allow crews to work safely.
