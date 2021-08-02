Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN JUDITH BASIN...SOUTH CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND EAST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended, and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Cascade and Meagher. In southwest Montana, Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Slow moving showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows from area burn scars. * Backcountry roads, particularly those vulnerable to flash flooding, may become impassable or cut off. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&