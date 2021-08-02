GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Some much needed rain is providing some relief for wildfires burning around the state.
But at the same time, it could cause some troubles for people outside as well.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls says with more people being in the national forests and the with wildfires being in mountainous terrain, you could see some debris or mud crossing some of the service roads, making it impassable.
"And so it could be that some people end up being trapped in a forest area with no way to get out of there until the road gets cleared," said Paul Nutter, Meteorologist with NWS Great Falls.
Now, this is just a possibility but it means it's extra important to be prepared with extra water, food, and appropriate clothes before heading into the great outdoors.
"For the most part, most of the really dangerous effects of flash flood or debris flow would be mainly those folks that are in the burn areas or in really rugged terrain," Nutter said.
Sara Rouse, PIO for Northern Rockies Team #7 says they have an incident meteorologist and a fire analyst and between them and the men and women on the fire line, communication is key when it comes to safety.
"Firefighters on the ground would be notified if something was coming their way directly over the fire -so they can act accordingly. That could mean they would come off the line and maybe back to their site camp or maybe find a shelter in place again if it were flash floods we'd try to bring them all the way back in so there weren't folks out on the fire line and then as you mentioned have debris flow where the road would get cut off," Rouse said.
She says it will take time for the water to help as the ground has been so dry.
"As much of the west, everything is incredibly dry. And while the rain will help slow fire activity, it will take quite a bit of moisture to actually penetrate into the ground to make any difference in increasing those fuel moisture levels," said Rouse.
She says they will be monitoring for lightning in case there are any new start ups to the fire.
She also tells Montana Right Now that fire activity has been low to moderate and so any erratic change in weather shouldn't give them many issues when it comes to increased fire activity.