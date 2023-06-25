GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Before people buy and set off fireworks to celebrate July 4, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is giving reminders to be safe, and prevent fires.
Although the Electric City has seen a wet spring, GFFR says fireworks can still cause grass fires, adding that during the season in 2022, they responded to 24 fires directly caused by fireworks, and another five that could be linked to firework use.
Before you set up your own personal firework display, GFFR says you should look for the following:
- Look around your property and home areas
- Clear any thick grass, heavy brush and weeds that could ignite and spread to other areas
- Create a defensible space around your home
- Clear grass,brush and weeds from beneath trees
- Remove pine needles from roof tops
- Keep wood piles away from your house
- Clear debris from under deck areas
