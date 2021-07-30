Malmstrom Air Force Base missile maintainers

Missile maintainers from the 341st Maintenance Group conduct training March 19, 2021, at a launch facility near Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Maintainers train regularly to ensure constant mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Harris Mountain, Divide Complex and few other fires are burning closer and closer to missile sites for Malmstrom Air Force Base.

We reached out to the public affairs office to ask what kind of impact this is having on those missiles as well as the airmen who work with them.

They tell us, “Our ability to provide combat capability in support of our no-fail mission remains intact. Our facilities and people are currently not in jeopardy from the fires.”

They also say they’re continuing to watch all potential threats, including fires, so that if necessary they can respond accordingly.

