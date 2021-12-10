UPDATE DEC. 11 AT 1:56 PM:
Following a joint investigation into two fires in the area of Wadsworth Pond and Central Ave. West, it has been determined the fires were accidental.
A release sent by Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) Saturday afternoon says they and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) investigated the cause.
It has been reportedly determined that sparks were generated by a trailer being pulled behind a pickup truck, causing the fires.
“With the extremely dry and windy conditions, GFFR and the CCSO want to remind all to make sure that any and all chains, straps or other, are properly secured so that they do not come loose and come in contact with the roadways. Please take the extra time to ensure that all items are properly secured before hitting the road!” GFFR wrote.
UPDATE: DEC. 10 AT 8:30 P.M.
Two wildfires that began in the area of Wadsworth Pond and the intersection of Central Avenue West, Sun River Road and McIver Road are under investigation.
According to a release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue, the extent of damage has not been fully determined at this point.
UPDATE: DEC. 10 AT 5:42 P.M.
At this time the fire appears to have been put out according to our reporter on scene.
Fire trucks are starting to leave the area and Central Ave West is currently still blocked off by police.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Crews are responding to a wildland fire near Wadsworth Park.
Great Falls Fire Rescue and mutual aid partners are currently at the scene.
People are asked to stay clear of the area so emergency vehicles can have access.
This is a developing story please check back for updates.