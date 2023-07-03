GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As many families across the state enjoy the 4th of July holiday with fireworks display, but before lighting off fireworks at home, here are some things to keep in mind.
In the city of Great Falls, according to the city Code for Fireworks, it is illegal to leave discharge fireworks in any public space and discharging fireworks prohibited on all public property. Within the City limits, City Police Officers and Firefighters enforce the fireworks rules and regulations.
9.9.060 - Fireworks prohibited on all public property.
Subject to the exceptions provided in 9.9.010(C), fireworks may not be discharged in any city park or on any public sidewalk, street, public right-of-way, public easement or alley.
9.9.040 - Littering illegal.
It shall be illegal for anyone to leave debris from discharged fireworks on any public place including but not limited to parks, sidewalks, streets, and alleys, or on private property not owned by the individual discharging the fireworks.
