VALLEY COUNTY, Mont. - A post to the Valley County Dispatch Facebook announced the firework display at the fairgrounds has been canceled, and that lighting fireworks is prohibited throughout the county.
“After further review of the weather forecast, discussion with local fire officials and input from Valley County citizens, the Fairground firework display scheduled for July 4 will be canceled,” Valley County announced Thursday.
Starting Thursday, the county has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions until further notice.
While the county is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, community members and visitors are asked to use extreme caution while celebrating during the holiday weekend.
Although fireworks are prohibited throughout the county until further notice, people are being encouraged to support local fireworks businesses, but to wait to light them off until conditions allow.
“We urge you to help keep our firefighters and community members safe by strictly adhering to fire restrictions and taking extra precautions to avoid sparking a fire,” Valley County said in a release.