GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Parents around the Treasure State sent their kids off to school this morning, which can bring mixed feelings for both kids and parents.
While kids can feel excitement and anticipation, parents might shed a few tears.
But in Great Falls, educators and kids are excited for school and one teacher explains the importance of the start of the school season, especially for those in Kindergarten.
"Kindergarten is a very important grade. It is the foundation of school for kids," said Ashley Munden, a kindergarten teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School.
She says kids are learning socially by making friends, academically by learning to read and do simple math, and of course - learning how to be independent workers.
"It's a truly important grade level," said Mrs. Munden.
Sunnyside holds a special place in her heart as it is where she went to school and now she's been teaching for 15 years and says her favorite part of her job is being able to watch the students grow.
"They come in not knowing a lot and they leave kindergarten knowing so much. So it's a blessing and I just love them and I call them my children, I just love it," said Mrs. Munden.
And when all is said and done - even if kids feel a little worried going into the day, they always leave with a smile.
"They love it. They leave running to mom and dad to tell them how exciting their day was," said Mrs. Munden.
