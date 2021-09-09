GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Employees from First Interstate Bank lined up at grocery stores around the Electric City Thursday collecting food.
They were handing out flyers as people walked in and were collecting food as they exited the buildings.
It was part of their annual “Day of Volunteering” and the food they collected is all going to benefit the Great Falls Public School District Food Pantries.
They officially brought in 7,408 pounds of food, and $1,229.45 according to the Food Bank as of 1:00 P.M. Thursday.
The Food Bank tells Montana Right Now that this is roughly 200 pounds better than last year, as they were not able to collect as they have in years past due to COVID-19.
I spoke with Kyle Herda, the market president with First Interstate Bank and he tells me they are really happy to help kids that are hungry.
"There's just a huge need for kids that are going hungry. You know, over 550 homeless kids who are maybe sleeping in cars, don't have the proper food and nutrition to get through school," said Herda.
Now, it might be a little confusing as the food is at the Food Bank but it's for Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS).
However, that is just because the Food Bank has the room to store all of the items donated and GFPS Food Pantries can come get what they need as they need it.
While you can no longer donate to the Day of Volunteering event - the Food Bank and GFPS Food Pantries are always collecting donations.