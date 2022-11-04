Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Local gusts to 75 mph possible near the Little Belt and Highwood mountains. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&