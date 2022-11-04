GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Armington Junction construction has been ongoing for quite some time, but major progress has been made in the past month that has people driving smoother since work began.
Armington Junction is located at the intersection of US highway 87 and 89, and with reports of safety concerns and crashes, the department of transportation has been working to complete a roundabout that would allow for safer travels with an ease of multiple lanes.
With construction came a lot of slower traffic regulations and pilot cars, keeping people at a slow pace of 10 miles an hour on dirt roads, but with a first layer of asphalt being added, the need for those guiding cars and slow speeds are gone.
In addition to being able to drive at a faster pace, a structured roundabout is visible and in use which is a big milestone for the project.
Speed limits now range anywhere from 25 to 35 miles and hour and the project still hopes to be completed by heavy winter, but there is a weather delay with cement only being able to be laid in temperatures 35 degrees and higher.
Workers are present nights and weekends to complete the project without inhibiting travel in the meantime, and patience is asked by the department of transportation as they work to make roads safer across the state.
