This Thursday, Junior Rangers can join Ranger Alice virtually as she talks about how vegetation can fuel and spread a prairie fire, what plants are found within a sagebrush ecosystem and how these plants can thrive after a wildfire.
Junior Rangers will also learn how the Pikunii (Blackfeet) carried and used fire to add to the conservation of the ecosystem.
The program will take place on Thursday, June 25 and handouts are available by email at request or at the visitor center for pickup before the program.
Ranger Alice will be outside near the kiosk at the top of the First Peoples Buffalo Jump on Friday, June 26 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm to help with a part of the program as well.
If you would like to participate, you can email, call or send the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park’s Facebook a private message.
The park says they can only accommodate 20 participants for each time slot.
If you have questions, you can call 406-866-2217 or email sarah.norlin@mt.gov.