GREAT FALLS- Programs at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump will be held virtually this year.
Each week, 10 programs will be held starting on June 18 and running through August 20.
Information for each program will be posted the Saturday before and physical materials for the programs will be provided for pickup at the park’s visitor center before each program
Programs will be held through videos and other content posted on social media or through Zoom classrooms.
Some prizes are available this year for Junior Rangers who participate in multiple programs as well.
Junior Rangers who participate in two programs will be awarded a badge and be sworn in as an official Junior Ranger. If they participate in four programs, Junior Rangers will be given a free kite to decorate and fly. If they participatein eight or more programs they will be entered into a drawing to win an Osprey backpack from Montana State Parks.
To keep track of completed Junior Ranger programs, you are asked to take pictures and tag the park in them on Facebook or Instagram, direct message them on social media or email the pictures to sarah.norlin@mt.gov.
If you have any questions, comments or concerns, you can call the visitor center at (406) 866-2217.
The programs will kick off on June 18 with ‘Plant Pressing.’
The program will teach Junior Rangers how to assemble a plant press with minimal resources, ethical picking, tips for success and everything you need to know about Herbariums. All ages are welcome to the program, however, it is formatted for children from 6 to 12-years-old.
If you would like more or have any questions, you are asked to contact the park at (406) 866-2217 or email sarah.norlin@mt.gov.