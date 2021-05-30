GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sunday, May 30 marks the first “Jump Talks” at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.

Every Sunday through September 5, the “Jump Talks” will start at 1:00 pm, run for about 30 minutes and are free with entry to the park.

Visitors will learn how the First Peoples drove bison herds over the cliff, and also take in views of the surrounding mountains and buttes according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

In the event of poor weather, the talks may be canceled.