GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
Lailani Upham is an Amskapi Pikuni (Blackfeet Nation) tribal member, and a descendent from the Aaniiih, Nakoda, and Dakota tribes. She is journalist, educator and business developer in indigenous stories and culture.
Using her experience working on the documentary film projects The Sixty-Four Flood and The Blackfeet Flood, Upham will lead participants through a discussion on the creative and healing process of storytelling.
Funding for the Montana Conversations program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.
The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270. For more information about First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/first-peoples-buffalo-jump/ or call the park at 406-866-2217.
