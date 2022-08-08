GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The first ever recipient of the Montana Library Association's Alma Smith Jacobs Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been announced.
Ken Robison is a Montana historian and he was the first ever selected to win the award.
According to the Great Falls Public Library, Robison has spent years highlighting and documenting the life and accomplishments of Alma Smith Jacobs.
He features her in his book Cascade County and Great Falls; he was instrumental in her nomination and inclusion in the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans now being honored in the Montana capital; and he was a leader in prominently honoring Alma Smith Jacobs by naming the Great Falls Public Library plaza in her honor and in painting a landmark mural of her on the side of the Library building.
Robison was a founding member of the Alma Smith Jacobs Foundation, which partners with the Great Falls Public Library each year to hold their Black Heritage Evening.
The library says he recently petitioned the Great Falls Public Library to change its name to honor Alma Smith Jacobs.
"His efforts also inspired the Montana Library Association to join the Great Falls Public Library in honoring Alma Smith Jacobs in the creation of this award," said the Great Falls Public Library in an email press release.
The award's purpose is to recognize a library, an individual or a group whose efforts have had an outstanding positive impact in improving equity, diversity and inclusion in library services for Montana.
