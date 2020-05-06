GREAT FALLS- Crews are out on a fire on Wexford Lane in Sun Prairie west of Great Falls.
According to Ken Hanks, assistant fire Chief for Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in at 5:02 PM.
Homeowner, 63 year-old Pam Polejewski, says she went out to buy some hay and when she came back, she smelled smoke.
Pam told our reporter that she thought it was coming from somewhere else, but when she went outside, she noticed smoke coming from her barn.
When she opened the door, Pam says she saw smoke and evacuated her animals from the barn as quickly as possible before the fire spread to a nearby trailer.
Unfortunately, some animals are injured.
Gore Hill Fire Rescue Volunteers, Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Vaughn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, Sun River, Fort Shaw and Ulm Volunteer Fire Department all responded.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
This is a developing story, please check back for more details.