GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Since the beginning of 2022, Great Falls Emergency Services (GFES) has responded to roughly 1,000 suicide calls in Cascade County, including some on Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Those suicide calls range from someone having suicidal thoughts, attempting suicide, or someone who has died by suicide.
While it's a call no one wants to get, when first responders get the call it's time for them to step into a different mindset in order to provide the best possible care.
"You're reading the notes and you see that it's either it's an attempted suicide or suicidal ideations or whatever the case may be... You try to read the notes and try to be mentally prepared for the situation," said Nicholas Manning, community paramedicine & EMT at GFES "We don't ever stop until we're told by medical control that we've done everything in our power for this patient. And that's kind of how we need to look at it. We never stop as long as we we think that there's a chance."
Once the care is given tot he person who needed medical attention, it's time to focus on the friends and family nearby.
"The successes are the hardest calls to deal with, not only when you're on scene and it's has to be called, but having to talk to the families after and tell them that, you know, we did everything we could, but unfortunately they're no longer with us. So, that is a difficult situation," said Manning.
First responders I spoke with say suicide calls are some of the hardest calls to go on.
"Mental health issues are often deep seeded, complex, with a lot of moving parts and it's not the type of call that you're going to address quickly and get them off the scene and to the hospital," said Justin Grohs, general manager at GFES.
"I find them absolutely always scary," said Patrick Sullivan, community paramedicine & EMT at GFES.
"There's a lot of questions as far as well, why did they do that? When they had joined the military, inherently putting their own life at risk, and then taking it themselves for some reason," said Grohs.
"A lot of times we're afraid to use words like suicide and... it's best to say something to see if you can make a change than not and always wonder and always question," said Sullivan.
Those questions are rarely answered and leave a plethora of emotions on the table for everyone involved.
"It would be a lie for any responder to say that you don't get emotional because you do," said Manning "Sometimes it's hard, some of these do hit home for us, especially when they're around our age or when they have kids or family that are right there in these situations."
Resources available if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:
- Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
- Text 838255
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Text 'MT' to 741 741
- https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/
- https://www.resilience.af.mil/additional-resources/
