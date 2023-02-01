GLACIER NAT’L PARK - If you’re planning a trip to Glacier National Park this summer, the park is reminding recreationists that separate vehicle reservations are required for four areas of the park.
Going-to-the-Sun Road, the North Fork, Two Medicine, and Many Glacier each have unique details and requires a separate reservation.
The park announced a portion of the reservations will be available about 120-days in advance using a block release system.
The first block was opened at 8:00 am on Feb. 1, and all of the reservations have already been filled.
Other releases include one on March 1 for July 1 through July 31, and April 1 for August 1 through August 31.
On May 1, reservations will be available for all areas for September 1 through September 10.
Any remaining vehicle reservations will be released on a rolling basis at 8:00 am Mountain Time 24-hours in advance. Reservations will not be available for purchase at the park.
Reservations can be made on the Recreation.gov website here, or by calling the reservation line at 877-444-6777.
