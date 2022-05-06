GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As Special Olympics Montana’s first game in two years is coming up on Saturday, many events are making a return.
Events for the competition include gymnastics, swimming, the developmental training program (MATP), track and field, cycling, bocce, golf and soccer.
A release from Special Olympics Montana says 174 athletes from teams all over central Montana will be on hand competing in bocce and track and field.
Athletes’ scores will be submitted and divisioned against their peers to determine statewide winners.
Athletes will also have opportunities to complete in-person at regional and area competitions that have been organized and planned by local volunteers.
The Great Falls Regional Games will take place on May 7 at CM Russell High School.
