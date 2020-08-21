GREAT FALLS- Several people are reporting dead or dying white-tailed deer, along with a few antelope to Fish Wildlife and Parks over the last few weeks.
FWP says biologists are still waiting for test results to come back, but early indications suggest patterns and symptoms similar to epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD).
EHD is an infectious, sometimes fatal virus that is usually spread by a virus-carrying gnat or midge. Many animals affected with EHD lose their appetite, are drawn to water, lose their fear of people, grow weak and often eventually die. This disease is often confused with “blue tongue” which is a separate, but similar, disease.
It is not uncommon for EHD to show up in eastern Montana in the late summer or early fall, and it mostly impacts white-tail deer but can show up in mule deer and antelope.
EHD outbreaks typically end when a hard frost kills the insect vectors that carry the disease.
FWP is looking to get an idea on the distribution of the disease(s), so if you find a dead or dying white-tailed deer or antelope that do not have any other obvious injuries, such as from a car accident, you are asked to contact your area biologist:
Glasgow area- Drew Henry at dhenry@mt.gov or 406-230-1651
Malta area- Brett Dorak at brett.dorak@mt.gov or 406-654-2272
Havre area- Scott Hemmer at shemmer@mt.gov or 406-265-6177 x224
Plentywood/Culbertson area- Ryan Williamson at ryanwilliamson@mt.gov or 406-895-2468