CASCADE COUNTY - Last year, we told you how Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks applied for grant money to repair the popular Tiger Creek bridge in Sluice Boxes State Park. In Friday’s You Asked, one viewer/reader named Emily reached out, wondering whether the bridge has been fixed.
Since the bridge first closed in late 2018, you could only hike about three miles from the park’s entrance, before you had to turn around and come back. While FWP hasn’t made fixes, the department staff said they have a different solution in the works.
With a little over $10,000 from the Recreational Trail Grant, the agency plans on building a walking path over the original bridge.
“We won’t remove the existing trestle. We’ll just build a constructive footbridge over the top of the existing structure,” said Park Manager Colin Maas. “And at least that way people can still view it, still see it.”
Maas said the now historic structure was just too hazardous to maintain, run down with wear and tear from years of use.
“It’s just become more and more dilapidated, essentially just starting to kind of sink into the gorge itself. So it’s slanted, and a lot of the slats on it were loose,” he said.
That hasn't stopped some hikers over the years though, despite warning signs throughout the park.
“I think [crossing the creek is] irresponsible and completely dangerous and really stupid actually,” said Brandie Canales, a hiker visiting the park for the first time.
“The obvious hazard is [the bridge] could fail,” said Maas. “The foundations could break away and somebody could fall into the gorge.”
With an estimated construction time of three days, the park manager said he and other staff will keep recreationalists from crossing the trestle.
For now, they’re working on getting contractors out of Bozeman to fly in tools and equipment starting late May.
Pending wind and other weather conditions, the project should be ready by mid-summer.