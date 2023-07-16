GLASGOW, Mont. - Young anglers can gear up with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) “Kids to Fish” program.
Fishing rods and reels equipped with basic tackle, such as hooks, bobbers and sinkers are available through the program at 41 different locations across the Hi-Line.
Typically, eight rods are available at each location, and some places have a tackle box available to borrow/use the available tackle.
If you borrow a rod, you are expected to sign out the equipment at the site and return it in good working order, if possible.
Marc Kloker, FWP Region 6 Communication and Education Program Manager, asks that the rods be brought back to the loaner location, even if damaged or with broken line.
“We really want these poles brought back to their location sites,” says Kloker. “The next kid that comes along should also have a chance to fish.”
FWP warns that if poles are continually lost or stolen, the program will need to make necessary changes and location sites may be removed. In addition, some sites that haven’t seen much use have had their poles removed and taken elsewhere with more opportunities.
“Although it takes quite a bit of time and effort to maintain, replace, and travel around to all the loaner locations, it’s worth it if it gets someone out fishing who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity,” said Kloker.
These fishing rods are also available to be checked out from the outlets by individuals, families, organizations, youth groups and schools. If anyone is looking to check out a large number of rods (over 20) for a particular event, you can contact either the Glasgow or Havre FWP offices and they will get you set up. If there are any questions about the program or if you are interested in having poles available at other locations in your community, contact Kloker at 406-228-3704.
Fishing rods and tackle are currently available to check out at these locations. Locations and addresses can also be found on the Region 6 webpage on FWP's website.
BAINVILLE
- Welcome Stop
BIG SANDY
- The Grocery Store
BROCKTON
- B & S Quick Stop
CHESTER
- Liberty Quick Stop
CHINOOK
- Finley’s Food Farm
CIRCLE
- Circle Country Market
CULBERTSON
- Val-Am
- Hometown Market
FLAXVILLE
- PRO CO-OP
FORT PECK
- Downstream (Kiwanis) Campground
- Fort Peck Fish Hatchery
- Lakeridge Motel & Tackle Shop
- Fort Peck Marina
- Fort Peck Interpretive Center
- Rock Creek Marina
FRAZER
- School
GLASGOW
- FWP Region 6 headquarters
- City-County Library
- Cottonwood Inn
- Ezzie’s West End Conoco
- Glasgow Recreation Department
- Shady Rest RV Park
HARLEM
- EZ Mart store
HAVRE AREA
- FWP Havre Office
- Stromberg’s Sinclair
- Hill County Library
- Fresno Tavern (near Fresno Reservoir)
HINSDALE
- Ezzie’s Quick Stop
LOMA
- Pa’s Loma Mart
MALTA
- Phillips County Library
- Westside Conoco Convenience Store
MEDICINE LAKE
- Lake Pit Stop store
NASHUA
- B&B Foods
OPHEIM
- Pro Co-Op
PEERLESS
- Dutch Henry’s Club
PLENTYWOOD
- Sheridan County Library
- Plentywood Hardware
SACO
- Sleeping Buffalo Hot springs
SCOBEY
- PRO CO-OP
- Hometown Hardware
WOLF POINT
- EC sports
