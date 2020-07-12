GREAT FALLS - A California based gym company plans on setting up shop in a local mall this Fall, using space that’s been empty for roughly two years.
Fit Republic will fill the venue left behind in Holiday Village Mall when Herberger’s closed in 2018. The gym’s Director of New Business Michelle Giannola says the Electric City’s community was a huge factor in choosing a location.
“They have a great culture, they're super friendly, they're constantly busy outdoors, they're active,“ said Giannola. “They've been super warm ever since I've been here, willing to open their doors and introduce me to new people.“
According to Giannola, it will feature a variety of workouts for different skill levels including cardio and strength training, while offering educational programs on health and nutrition depending on members’ exercise goals.
"Our philosophy is that we're results driven. We're going to make sure people feel successful by the time they leave, and that they're a step closer to the results they walked in hoping to achieve," she said.
Outside of getting your steps in or building up your muscles, Giannola said the site can also bring 70 new jobs to the Great Falls economy leading up to launch.
”We’re big on community, so we try to keep our local, our spending dollars here to local businesses. So we try to continue to infuse that back into the city,” she said. “We will pick two charities a year to also invest in. It’s just continuing to build that community up, and as well as give back to them if they’re investing in us.”
While construction crews continue preparations for an opening in late August, locals can take tours of the space by either dropping by for a visit from Monday to Saturday, or reaching out early on. You can contact Giannola directly at michelleg@fitrepublic.com.
You can also find updates as they come in on Fit Republic Great Falls’ official Facebook page.