Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Saturday and as high as 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front Saturday night. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, and Judith Basin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as gusty west winds develop Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night. The dangerously cold wind chills tonight could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

