CLEVELAND, Mont. - Five white-tailed deer were shot and left in a field near Cleveland.
A call was received by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Game Warden, Haden Hussey on Dec. 29 regarding a dead deer on the Nick Faber Ranch, two miles southwest of the Cleveland Road and Peoples Creek Road intersection.
Hussey spoke with the landowner, and upon further investigation, found five total deer, including one whitetail buck, two whitetail does and two fawns.
FWP says all the deer were determined to have been shot and left to waste in the field.
If you have information on this incident, you are asked to call Warden Hussey directly at 406-942-2191 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
An award of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.