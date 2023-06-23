Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following counties, Cascade and Meagher. * WHEN...Until 630 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.6 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Neihart. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following county, Cascade. * WHEN...Until 730 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cascade and Ulm. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 500 PM MDT... At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Power to near Cascade. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cascade, Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Power, Tower Rock State Park, Simms and Sun River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Canyon Ferry Area, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gates of the Mountains, Helena Valley and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. In north central Montana, Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. In southwest Montana, Gallatin Valley and Missouri Headwaters. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&