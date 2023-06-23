Rain- Vault

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - A flash flood warning has been issued for Meagher County.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls says thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area have dropped up to two inches of rain and up to an inch more is possible.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

If you come across a flooded road, you are told to turn around, don’t drown, and to report any observed flooding to emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

