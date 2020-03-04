Flight bookings remain steady for GFIA despite Coronavirus outbreak
GREAT FALLS- Delta and American airlines both have suspended their cancellation fees for flights heading to cities that contain the virus. Fear over the virus outbreak has caused flight bookings to drop. 
 
When speaking to the director of the Great Falls International Airport, John Faulkner, he told me that right now they have not seen a decrease in their flight bookings to areas that contain the virus. He goes on to say, "Right now we're not really seeing much of an impact on travel. But of course, that could be reservations that would be booking now for maybe spring break or something... we might see some decline."
 
Faulkner says that based on his January flight report people are still planning vacations as normal. Once the February report comes out in the next week, he says things could look different.
 
Although Faulkner believes there should not be any concern for domestic travel, the CDC is recommending people to avoid visiting places where the virus is epidemic.

