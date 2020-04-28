Flights canceled due to low boarding numbers

GREAT FALLS- The number of people traveling remains lower than normal due to this global pandemic. Stay at home orders are being lifted and people are wanting to book trips, but passengers at Great Falls International Airport are running into some problems when it comes to booking a flight.
It’s not just a matter of making sure you’re healthy enough to board the flight, but it also comes down to making sure enough people are scheduled for the flight to take off.
Flights are being canceled, forcing passengers to adjust their plans.
The airport says the flights are being cut due to low boarding numbers in response to COVID-19.
In March alone, passenger volume decreased a total of 53% over the previous year at the Great Falls International Airport.
John Faulkner, airport director at the Great Falls airport, says even after April, they could see a larger decrease in numbers.
Faulkner says, “I suspect that by the time we look at April numbers everybody’s flights will be 20% full at the most, because of the downturn in traffic, and so we expect April to be down maybe 80%...maybe even a little more than that.”
In the meantime, all airlines have been working to reroute passengers whose flights have been canceled due to low boarding numbers.
Faulkner says that even though flight traffic has been slow these past few months, looking ahead, things may begin to look a little different.
Faulkner says, “I was talking to the airlines over the last week, they told me they’ve seen boarding increasing. Tickets being purchased out into July and August, and even the rental car companies are saying the same thing.”
Faulkner advises anyone that may be traveling to still follow health requirements as far as wearing a mask and keeping social distance to make sure you’re staying protected.