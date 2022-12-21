Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures of 30 below to 40 below zero expected tonight with isolated colder readings possible.