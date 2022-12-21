GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Despite the severe weather wreaking havoc on flight schedules right now.
This holiday week is still projected to be the biggest travel week we've seen in about three years.
But cold temps in Montana could impact your flights.
"Temperatures are approaching the point where the de-icing fluid is at it's limit," said Airport Director, John Faulkner.
The type of de-icing fluid being used here at the great falls international airport can't be applied after the temps hit -30.
Now, we're starting to see delays until temperatures warm up.
"The airline policy on deicing are what they are. So if we fall below those critical temps, they just have to wait and delay the flight. We have one flight delayed right now waiting on warmer temps," said Faulkner.
Faulkner says sometimes this just happens, and there isn't much they can do besides be patient.
However, when it comes to their other snow equipment, he says it's all working perfectly.
"We've been keeping on top of snow removal and the buildings warm and everything seems to be functioning just fine," said Faulkner.
This year he says planes are extremely full, so to expect a larger crowd at the airport; he even offers these tips/reminders:
- Make sure you get to the airport two hours before your flight
- If you're flying with gifts, make sure you bring them unwrapped
- With the cold temperatures, he asks you don't park and block the cross walks
- Pack your patience; it's a busy time of year and we're seeing wintry weather throughout the United States.
