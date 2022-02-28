Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds mostly 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected, but 40 to 50 mph, winds with gusts of 70 to 80 mph are more likely along the Rocky Mountain Front and into eastern Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, and Judith Basin. * WHEN...Until 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds could decrease for a short time overnight tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&