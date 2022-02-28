GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Community Food Bank (GFCFB) is raising money for the "Backpaks4Kids Program" to help feed children with food insecurities in the community.
A release from the GFCFB says the program provides food to children on weekends, holidays and throughout the school year.
The purpose of the program is to make sure elementary school children who are constantly facing food insecurities are getting fed when they do not have access to other resources.
GFCFB says teachers and counselors observe which students are showing up to school hungry. Every week, the school submits an order to GFCFB, and the GFCFB sends their requested amount of food packs.
The food packs include cereal, juice, non-perishable milk, two cans of soup, stew or soup, crackers, granola bar and a fruit snack.
School counselors secretly put the food packs into the students' backpacks, according to GFCFB.
GFCFB said their goals are the following in their release:
1. "To help solve the primary issue of children showing up for school hungry on Monday mornings and after holiday break, causing a disruption that harms every student's ability to learn. Children cannot focus and learn when they are hungry and in pain"
2. "To create a more positive classroom learning environment so teachers can teach instead of dealing with hungry children who are acting out."
3. "Help disadvantaged children who come from low-income backgrounds break the cycle of poverty they may be mired in by allowing them to learn on a full stomach."
GFCFB said they put together about 750 packs per week and each pack costs about $3, which includes the plastic bags the packs come in.
To donate, visit GFCFB's website.
