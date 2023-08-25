GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A food drive is collecting non-perishable food items and hygiene supplies to support the Great Falls Public Schools food pantry.
“As your neighbor and community partner, we’re honored to lend a hand in this effort,” said First Interstate Great Falls market president Kyle Herda. “We are fortunate to live in a place where people genuinely care about one another. For the past two years, we have brought in over 7,000 pounds of food each year,” Herda explained. “Please give, and give generously, to help the students in our community.”
From 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Monday, Aug. 28, First Interstate Bank team members will be outside the following grocery stores in the Electric City to collect donations:
- Walmart West Side: 701 Smelter Ave NE, 59404
- Walmart East End: 5320 10th Ave South, 59405
- Albertsons: 2250 10th Ave South, 59405
- Albertsons: 1414 3rd St NW, 59404
- Super 1: 3160 10th Ave S, 59405
- Smiths: 1601 Market Place, 59404
- 2J’s: 105 Smelter Ave NE, 59404
